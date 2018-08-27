Boeing Co (BA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will post $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.35 and the highest is $3.85. Boeing reported earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of $14.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.44 to $14.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.80 to $18.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boeing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 220.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $4.36 on Monday, hitting $353.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. Boeing has a twelve month low of $234.29 and a twelve month high of $374.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.