Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $12,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 106,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 47,860 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer stock opened at $312.45 on Monday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $329.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.79). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $273.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAM. ValuEngine cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Beer from $238.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boston Beer to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

