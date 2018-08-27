Boston Beer (SAM) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boston Beer earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.3325900614291 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $238.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

Shares of SAM opened at $312.45 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $329.95. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.79). Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $273.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

