Bounty0x (BNTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX, Gate.io and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $1,160.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00268120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00156061 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036388 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010952 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,567,948 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.