Bowhead (AHT) Price Hits $0.0775 on Exchanges

Bowhead (CURRENCY:AHT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Bowhead has a market capitalization of $619,756.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bowhead was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bowhead token can currently be bought for $0.0775 or 0.00001165 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, Bowhead has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bowhead

Bowhead is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Bowhead’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. Bowhead’s official website is bowheadhealth.com. Bowhead’s official Twitter account is @Ahooleeman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bowhead Token Trading

Bowhead can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bowhead directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bowhead should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bowhead using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

