Brady Corp (BRC) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.24% of Brady worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brady by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,252,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after purchasing an additional 114,449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brady by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Brady by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Brady by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Brady by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Bank of America cut Brady from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $472,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,136.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $546,221.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,496.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,225 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brady stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. Brady Corp has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

