British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,384,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.14% of Packaging Corp Of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,191,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,488,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,741,000 after buying an additional 872,739 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 659.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 58,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $68,452.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PKG opened at $110.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.73. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $107.39 and a 12 month high of $131.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.22.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

