BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $23.75 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 32.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 514,102 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 251,491 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,268 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,330 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,095,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $50,593,000 after acquiring an additional 333,503 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

