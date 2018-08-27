BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,089 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $26,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $104,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 156.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Edward Jones raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.41.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $120.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $67.24 and a 1 year high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $31.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.56 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

