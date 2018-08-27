Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,028,050 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the July 31st total of 10,829,120 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,162,565 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $2,863,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.69, for a total transaction of $5,393,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,604 shares of company stock worth $34,075,792 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.87.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $209.00 on Monday. Broadcom has a one year low of $197.46 and a one year high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.