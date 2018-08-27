Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Canadian Natural Resource posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 393.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resource will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resource.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 8.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Canadian Natural Resource has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.10%.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

