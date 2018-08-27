Brokerages Anticipate Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Health Insurance Innovations reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.51 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

HIIQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

HIIQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.85. 228,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,675. The firm has a market cap of $937.33 million, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.47. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $57.03.

In other news, insider Sheldon Wang sold 6,593 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $285,674.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO of HealthPocket, Inc. division Bruce Telkamp sold 7,517 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $324,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,342,524 shares of company stock worth $41,925,031. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the first quarter worth $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the first quarter worth $143,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the first quarter worth $217,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

