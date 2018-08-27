Brokerages Anticipate KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co Inc Class A’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.31. KKR & Co Inc Class A reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc Class A will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR & Co Inc Class A.

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.74 million. KKR & Co Inc Class A had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 7.34%. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc Class A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,924. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. KKR & Co Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other KKR & Co Inc Class A news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,742,007 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $66,649,187.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $180,271,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 94,644 shares of company stock worth $1,339,302 and have sold 17,662,644 shares worth $713,884,917.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 3.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 278,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 22.6% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc Class A Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

