Brokerages Anticipate LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) to Post $0.01 EPS

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $2.65 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LightPath Technologies an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPTH shares. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of LPTH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.66. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of LightPath Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light.

