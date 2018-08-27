Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Ltd – (MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.29 Million

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will post $33.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.42 million to $34.42 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $30.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $137.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.06 million to $142.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $147.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $135.49 million to $155.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MiX Telematics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MiX Telematics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.92. 116,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,626. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 45.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 237.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 77,341 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth about $961,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply