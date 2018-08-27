Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Ltd – (MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will post $33.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.42 million to $34.42 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $30.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $137.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.06 million to $142.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $147.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $135.49 million to $155.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MiX Telematics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MiX Telematics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.92. 116,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,626. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 45.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 237.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 77,341 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth about $961,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

