Brokerages Anticipate Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will post sales of $524.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $526.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $523.90 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $474.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $502.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUAN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

NUAN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. 200,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Nuance Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

