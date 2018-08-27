Brokerages Anticipate Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) to announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD).

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLBK shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. 389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $580.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.30. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

In other news, Director James F. Dent sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $69,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 4,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $154,129.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,246 shares of company stock worth $77,104 and have sold 82,781 shares worth $2,868,958. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

