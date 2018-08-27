Brokerages Anticipate QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.19 Million

Brokerages expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) to post $103.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.47 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $87.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $454.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $448.68 million to $460.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $509.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $508.06 million to $511.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

QNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $755.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 21,034 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $288,796.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,632.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 288,104 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $3,814,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,064,343 shares of company stock worth $14,553,846. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in QuinStreet by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 146,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 55,274 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 463,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 293,920 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

