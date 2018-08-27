Brokerages Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.85).

Several research firms have recently commented on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

SRRK opened at $19.69 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder International S.C.A. Artal purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amir Nashat purchased 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $604,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $183,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $1,349,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $27,306,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $54,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.