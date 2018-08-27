Brokerages Anticipate Sientra Inc (SIEN) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Sientra posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 131.16% and a negative return on equity of 151.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIEN. BidaskClub cut shares of Sientra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sientra from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sientra by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sientra by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sientra by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sientra by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIEN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,797. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sientra has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of -0.92.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

