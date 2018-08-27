Brokerages Anticipate YY Inc (YY) to Announce $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) will report $1.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for YY’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. YY posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that YY will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $8.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover YY.

Get YY alerts:

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.76 million. YY had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YY shares. ValuEngine cut YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of YY in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $168.00) on shares of YY in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. YY has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.90.

YY stock opened at $77.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. YY has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $142.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YY during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of YY during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YY during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of YY during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YY during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YY (YY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.