Brokerages Expect Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $246.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will post $246.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.20 million. Crocs reported sales of $243.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million. Crocs had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on CROX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 74,400 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,498,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,776.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Hart sold 20,831 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $416,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $7,605,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 151.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 89.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 314,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. 655,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,622. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,022.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.