Brokerages Expect Pivotal Software (PVTL) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pivotal Software’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pivotal Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pivotal Software.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PVTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pivotal Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

PVTL traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,203. Pivotal Software has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $31.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

