Brokerages Expect Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Travelport Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Travelport Worldwide reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travelport Worldwide.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $662.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.77 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TVPT shares. Bank of America downgraded Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelport Worldwide from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Travelport Worldwide from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $22.00 price target on Travelport Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelport Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:TVPT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,732. Travelport Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In other Travelport Worldwide news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVPT. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

