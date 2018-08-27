Brokerages Expect United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. United Insurance reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Insurance will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Insurance.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.18). United Insurance had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $182.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.89 million.

UIHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Raymond James cut shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $101,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $20.72 on Monday. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the homeowners property and casualty insurance business, through wholly-owned insurance subsidiaries. Its products consist of condominium, investor property, identity theft, renters flood, commercial residential, and special coverages. The company was founded in May 2007 and is headquartered in St.

