Brokerages Set $24.00 Price Target for Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Net Lease an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNL traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. 35,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,663. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 million. research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.97%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

