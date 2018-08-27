Brokerages Set Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Target Price at $27.00

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th.

In other news, VP Kevin P. Fitzpatrick sold 228,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $5,653,012.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,430.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter J. Lariviere sold 62,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,622,757.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,389.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 749,360 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atkore International Group during the second quarter worth $383,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Atkore International Group has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 56.38%. The company had revenue of $498.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.77 million. analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

