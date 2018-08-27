Brokerages Set Dairy Crest Group plc (DCG) PT at $564.17

Shares of Dairy Crest Group plc (LON:DCG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 564.17 ($7.21).

A number of research analysts have commented on DCG shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.37) price objective on shares of Dairy Crest Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Dairy Crest Group from GBX 640 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Dairy Crest Group from GBX 610 ($7.80) to GBX 530 ($6.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dairy Crest Group from GBX 600 ($7.67) to GBX 550 ($7.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dairy Crest Group from GBX 580 ($7.41) to GBX 550 ($7.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th.

DCG traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 474.80 ($6.07). The stock had a trading volume of 303,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,258. Dairy Crest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 503 ($6.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 654 ($8.36).

About Dairy Crest Group

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands.

