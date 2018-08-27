Brokerages Set Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ) Target Price at $53.00

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on Daqo New Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 226,749.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,316,000 after buying an additional 578,210 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 377,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,485,000 after buying an additional 46,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after buying an additional 244,237 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,601,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 87,538 shares during the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DQ stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.46. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.70 million. equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

