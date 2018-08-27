Brokerages Set Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT) Price Target at $108.50

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.50.
Several research firms have issued reports on DVMT. ValuEngine upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,169.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 85.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:DVMT traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $95.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of -0.17. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $96.15.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 3.69%.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.
