Brokerages Set Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Target Price at $62.67

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of IAG stock traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$54.10. 72,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,941. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 1-year low of C$48.67 and a 1-year high of C$62.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

In other Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. news, insider Renée Laflamme bought 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$54.32 per share, with a total value of C$50,083.04. Also, insider Michel Tremblay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total transaction of C$107,780.00. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $267,880 over the last ninety days.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, and Group Savings and Retirement.

