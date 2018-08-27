Brokerages Set Nuvectra Corp (NVTR) Target Price at $23.67

Shares of Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectra in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Nuvectra to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

In other news, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $25,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

NVTR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.60. 156,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,060. Nuvectra has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $302.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -2.55.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.11. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 77.95% and a negative net margin of 98.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. research analysts forecast that Nuvectra will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. It operates through two segments, Nuvectra and NeuroNexus. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs.

