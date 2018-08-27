Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) PT Set at $54.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of BBU opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $44.73.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter valued at $309,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at $575,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,695,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.