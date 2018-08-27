Brown Advisory Inc. Has $302.07 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 405,359 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 3.60% of DexCom worth $302,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,943,000 after buying an additional 211,250 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in DexCom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 238,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after buying an additional 82,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,084,000.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $136.33 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $144.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.05 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.81 million. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Jeffrey Moy sold 59,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $5,474,168.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $254,434.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,810.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,480 shares of company stock worth $17,792,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Stephens increased their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $70.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

