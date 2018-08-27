Brown Advisory Inc. Has $96.87 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294,331 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.71% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $96,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 375.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

BR stock opened at $134.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.29 and a 12 month high of $134.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 46.16%. equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $871,839.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,970.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Haviland sold 15,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $1,797,749.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,032 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,248.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,208 shares of company stock worth $14,839,805 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

