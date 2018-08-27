Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,037,699 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5,008.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,418 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037,699 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Autodesk worth $138,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 10,083.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,253,528 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $146,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,146,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,295,000 after buying an additional 898,919 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $71,803,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,700,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after buying an additional 513,984 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Autodesk to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Autodesk from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.63.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $1,844,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 7,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total value of $997,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,405 shares of company stock worth $2,890,471. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $157.20 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $157.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of -98.25, a PEG ratio of 372.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

