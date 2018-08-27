BRT Apartments (BRT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BRT Apartments earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.5010613849719 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.

Shares of NYSE BRT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.93. 61 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,190. The stock has a market cap of $203.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.44. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.43 million. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 27.75%. sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BRT Apartments news, VP George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $98,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,027.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://brtapartments.com/investor_relations for further details.

