Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Dollar General by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $108.01 on Monday. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $109.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.09.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,849.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.06 per share, with a total value of $200,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $337,622.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

