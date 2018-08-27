Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 29.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 28.8% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,454,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,907 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 16.9% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 514,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 74,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4,167.0% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 583,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,525,000 after acquiring an additional 569,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nomura upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $233.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.77 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

