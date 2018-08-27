Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 914 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,027 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,778 shares of company stock valued at $39,376,326. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $82.45 on Monday. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nike declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

