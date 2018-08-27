Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 12.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 12.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 500,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,599 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 7,911.6% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 80,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 79,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $167.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.39 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,096.86%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $3,125,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,463,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.19, for a total transaction of $372,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,262 shares of company stock worth $14,320,076. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

