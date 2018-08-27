Busey Trust CO Purchases 644 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Busey Trust CO raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen set a $110.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.98.

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $4,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,871,627.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $97.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 362.05%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.