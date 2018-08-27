Cablevision Systems (CVC) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Media headlines about Cablevision Systems (NYSE:CVC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cablevision Systems earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.5315810236031 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:CVC opened at $34.87 on Monday. Cablevision Systems has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

About Cablevision Systems

Cablevision Systems Corporation (Cablevision), through its subsidiary, CSC Holdings, LLC (CSC Holdings), operates cable operations business in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: Cable, Lightpath and Other. The Company’s Cable segment offers Cable television service, which delivers multiple channels of video programming to subscribers who pay a monthly fee for the services they receive.

