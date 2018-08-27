Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will post $120.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.90 million and the lowest is $115.50 million. Cadence Bancorp posted sales of $108.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year sales of $491.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.60 million to $519.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $728.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $522.59 million to $814.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

CADE traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. 1,001,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 85.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $611,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

