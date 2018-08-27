Cambrex (CBM) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.15

Media stories about Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cambrex earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.9972314301977 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Cambrex stock opened at $64.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.40. Cambrex has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

Get Cambrex alerts:

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $152.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cambrex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cambrex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,845,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,742,207.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilan Kaufthal sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $343,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,760 shares of company stock valued at $19,343,777. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.