Campbell Soup (CPB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Campbell Soup has lagged the industry in the past six months, which can be accountable to management’s dismal outlook that followed its third-quarter fiscal 2018 results. Soft margins continued being a hurdle, due to cost inflation, high supply-chain costs and promotional spending. Management was particularly disappointed with its C-Fresh unit’s performance, which also bore the brunt of weak margins. These headwinds are likely to persist, which led to a trimmed view. Nonetheless, the company’s focus on expanding the fast-growing snacking and organic foods category remains a key driver. To bolster its snacks portfolio, Campbell bought Snyder's-Lance during the third quarter, which is expected to deliver cost-savings and synergies of nearly $295 million. These factors along with Campbell’s cost-savings plan should help it overcome the hurdles and aid the stock. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of earnings.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.37 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.47.

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 117,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,348. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.28. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $66,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,842.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacturing and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

