Canaccord Genuity Boosts Veeva Systems (VEEV) Price Target to $98.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.65.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $101.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 46,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $3,976,044.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $4,087,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,188 shares of company stock worth $16,156,823 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 18,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.