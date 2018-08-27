Canada Goose (GOOS) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Canada Goose earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7389788029187 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

GOOS opened at $56.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.75. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 41.49%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

