CAPITA Grp/ADR (CTAGY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAPITA Grp/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Capita plc provides customer, business and professional support services to private and public organizations. It offers business process management, consultancy and change management, corporate and administration, customer management, debt, digital and software, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, property and infrastructure, and travel and events. The company serves banking and financial services, local and central government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecom and media, transport and utilities sectors. Capita plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CTAGY. Citigroup upgraded shares of CAPITA Grp/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAPITA Grp/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTAGY opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.85. CAPITA Grp/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73.

About CAPITA Grp/ADR

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

