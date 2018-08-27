Cardano Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.13 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, LiteBit.eu, CoinFalcon and Huobi. Cardano has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and approximately $67.13 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00060432 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00064679 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.09 or 0.03333340 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047061 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Huobi, Altcoin Trader, DragonEX, Indodax, Cryptomate, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, ABCC, Bittrex, Cryptohub, OTCBTC, Coinnest, Coinbe, Upbit, Gate.io, OKEx, ZB.COM, CoinFalcon, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.